Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.45. 285,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,657,283. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.