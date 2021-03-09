Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 294.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.4% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104,116 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $72.07. 140,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,065,840. The company has a market capitalization of $141.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

