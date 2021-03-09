Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.16. 9,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

