Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 398 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $387.51. 122,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.