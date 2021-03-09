Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,959,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 627,051 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $455,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA traded down $6.69 on Monday, reaching $227.20. The stock had a trading volume of 163,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,943,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.27 and a 200 day moving average of $268.79. The stock has a market cap of $614.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

