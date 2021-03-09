Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.2% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $179,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $230.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

