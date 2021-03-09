Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $150,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $233.89 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $632.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

