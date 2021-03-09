Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,034 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 2.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $432,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.96. 332,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,943,955. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $619.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.