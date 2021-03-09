Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $238.74 and last traded at $238.14. Approximately 15,256,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 20,215,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.69.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Truist upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.37 and its 200 day moving average is $268.23. The stock has a market cap of $644.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
