Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $238.74 and last traded at $238.14. Approximately 15,256,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 20,215,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Truist upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.37 and its 200 day moving average is $268.23. The stock has a market cap of $644.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

