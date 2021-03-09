Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Align Technology worth $26,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,597,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.07.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $536.46 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $570.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

