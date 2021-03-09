Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Shares Up 9.6%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) shares shot up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.39. 132,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 556,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALYA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.94.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter worth $2,842,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

