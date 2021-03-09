ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 84% lower against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $99,747.10 and approximately $8,747.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00057180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00784043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00030478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,456,097 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

