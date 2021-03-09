All Sports Market Capitalization Achieves $7.83 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One All Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $372,396.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00057349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.93 or 0.00795355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00065208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00029952 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

