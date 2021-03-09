All Sports Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One All Sports token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $7.45 million and $405,408.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00056106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.47 or 0.00795365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00026654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00041094 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

