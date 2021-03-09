Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.92

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 106511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $839.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,389.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $60,992.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $492,356. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

