Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,538,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.5% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.81. 62,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

