Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,226. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

