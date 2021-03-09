Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,831 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 91,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,997,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $355.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.97 and a 200-day moving average of $330.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

