Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 83,354 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $45.13. 9,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,144. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

