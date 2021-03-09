Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 859,736 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 859,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,868,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 11.4% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.03. 112,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

