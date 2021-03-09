Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000. Paychex makes up approximately 1.2% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $93.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,025. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.57. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

