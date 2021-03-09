Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $232,528,000 after acquiring an additional 939,242 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded up $6.24 on Monday, hitting $196.23. 314,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,138,410. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.45. The stock has a market cap of $356.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

