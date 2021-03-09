Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,064 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM stock traded up $2.61 on Monday, reaching $220.32. 2,081,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,591,955. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

