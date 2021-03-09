Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,817 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 105,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 69,042 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of 3M by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 374,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 112,075 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of 3M by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 61,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.09. 24,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.37 and its 200 day moving average is $170.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

