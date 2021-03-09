Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Invests $1.87 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,587 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 597,938 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 424,695 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 610,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after acquiring an additional 313,652 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,380 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

