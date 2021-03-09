Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Invests $10.16 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $89.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

