Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Invests $10.75 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.2% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.35. The stock had a trading volume of 80,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,717. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

