Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.28. 157,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,759. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $128.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

