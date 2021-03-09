Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Invests $2.67 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.79. 484,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,995,352. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $212.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

