Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VT stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $95.58. The company had a trading volume of 69,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,365. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.