Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Invests $4.22 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.48. 2,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

