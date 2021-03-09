Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 82,738 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $76.45. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,651. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.83.

