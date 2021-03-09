Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $74.69. 640,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,405,025. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.