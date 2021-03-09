Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Makes New $6.82 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,000. United Parcel Service comprises 1.4% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $165.44. 26,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.