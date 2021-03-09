Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,000. Novartis makes up 1.7% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Novartis by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 285,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 110,237 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Novartis by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.54. 9,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,575. The stock has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average is $88.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.