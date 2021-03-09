Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

SYK stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,302. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $250.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

