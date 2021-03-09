Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,000. Sysco comprises 1.3% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Sysco by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,340,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,804,000 after buying an additional 228,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,093,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,168.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

