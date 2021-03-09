Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 44,495 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $137,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,512. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $124.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.03. The company has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.