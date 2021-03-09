Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 71,154 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000. CVS Health comprises 1.0% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 157,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in CVS Health by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 87,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

