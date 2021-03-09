Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after purchasing an additional 373,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.91. The stock had a trading volume of 89,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,437. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.37.

