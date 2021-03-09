Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,102.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,975.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,730.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

