Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Takes $2.93 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,854,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,960,000 after acquiring an additional 187,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,139 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,816,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 643,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,636 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 514,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 118,467 shares during the period.

IMTM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,688. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03.

