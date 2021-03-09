Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Takes $3.05 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 155,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 69,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

