Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,000. Intel makes up approximately 1.1% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,157,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

