Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.