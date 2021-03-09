Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,357,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.89. 37,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,864. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

