Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 293.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after buying an additional 220,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.70. 7,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,712. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

