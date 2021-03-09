Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Takes Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,346,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.71 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $128.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock valued at $111,138,289. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

