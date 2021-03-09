Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Major Shareholder Skna L.P. Oep Sells 1,832,852 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $53,445,964.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Skna L.P. Oep also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Skna L.P. Oep sold 11,355,799 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $331,135,098.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $19,863,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $3,945,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $283,000.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.