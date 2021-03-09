Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at HC Wainwright

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,372,000 after buying an additional 160,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 654,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 305,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,397,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

